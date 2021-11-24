Cheuvreux Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Reduce

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNDNF. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

