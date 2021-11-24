CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 280 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL opened at $517.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

