CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,759.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

