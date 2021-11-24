CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.