CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 515 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.31. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

