CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,025 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

EXPE opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock worth $39,582,021. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

