CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $378,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $665.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $316.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $27,417,991. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

