China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 10,101 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.