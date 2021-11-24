China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 32,702 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.