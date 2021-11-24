Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,703.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,825.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,697.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

