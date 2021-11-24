Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,801.78

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11,801.78 and traded as high as $12,182.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,182.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11,801.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10,889.25.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.