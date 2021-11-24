Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $36.06 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $50.77 or 0.00089488 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $36.06 million and $974,260.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,447.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

