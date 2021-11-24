CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.73. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

