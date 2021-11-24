CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.14 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

