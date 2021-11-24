CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.92 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 174.7% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 106.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 54.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.