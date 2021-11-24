CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $4.85 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.