CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

GILD opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

