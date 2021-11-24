Cipher (CPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,637.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Cipher has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $116,726.89 and $4,637.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00394019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015546 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001527 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.30 or 0.01185745 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.