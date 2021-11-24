Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Down 7.3%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.53 and last traded at $84.53. 529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $752.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

