Citigroup Boosts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $92.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
