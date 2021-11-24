Citigroup Boosts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $92.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

