Citigroup Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.
NYSE JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,499,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
