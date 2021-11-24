Citigroup Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,499,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

