Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

