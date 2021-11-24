Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.