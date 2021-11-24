Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

