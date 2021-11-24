Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,446.48

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,446.48 ($45.03) and traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,740 ($48.86), with a volume of 44,915 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Get Clarkson alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,885.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,446.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.