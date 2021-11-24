Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $54,937.66 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 150,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.