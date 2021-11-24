CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 2,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,114,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

