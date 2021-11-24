CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 2,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,114,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.
