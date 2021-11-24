Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Buys 1,739,130 Shares

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 10,646,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,576,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 775,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

