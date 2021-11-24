Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 22174553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 775,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

