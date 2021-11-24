CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.42. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 202.86 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £853.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.