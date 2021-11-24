CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 214,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,800,575 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.