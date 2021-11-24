Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.