Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.57. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

