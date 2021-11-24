CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0887 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

