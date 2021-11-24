Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading Down 0.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Coles Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

