Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five9 in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $172.31.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

