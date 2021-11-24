Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 70,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

