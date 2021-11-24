Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Century Communities worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

