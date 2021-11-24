Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Uniti Group worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,841,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 91,411.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

