Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of CMC Materials worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CMC Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CMC Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,867,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Shares of CCMP opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.97.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

