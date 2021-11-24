Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of QCR worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 41.6% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in QCR by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

