Comerica Bank Has $2.73 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VMI opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average is $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.