Comerica Bank Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.56 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

