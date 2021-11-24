Comerica Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

