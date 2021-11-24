Comerica Bank Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Vonage worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

