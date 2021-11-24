Comerica Bank Has $3.02 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $270,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 69.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.02 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $244.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

