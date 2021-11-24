Comerica Bank Has $3.09 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

