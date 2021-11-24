Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

PNW opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

