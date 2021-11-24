Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Conduent worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

