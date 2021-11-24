Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

